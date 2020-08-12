Joel Embiid will play Wednesday vs. Raptors

All-Star Sixers center Joel Embiid is expected to rejoin his teammates Wednesday against the Raptors, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Embiid injured his left ankle in the first quarter of an eventual defeat by the Trail Blazers on Aug. 9. He subsequently missed a loss against the Suns Tuesday.

Embiid will be joined by returning starters Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson — all of whom also sat out for the 130-117 loss to Phoenix — in the bout against the Raptors, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer (Twitter link). Reserve guard Alec Burks, meanwhile, will miss Wednesday’s contest to address left foot soreness, according to a separate tweet from Pompey. The injury is not anticipated to be a lasting impediment for Burks.

At 42-29, the Sixers currently occupy the sixth seed in the East. They are one game behind the fifth-seeded Pacers with two left to play.