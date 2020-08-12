Jerry Jones explains why Cowboys will play in front of fans in 2020

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Fans will be at Cowboys games this season, team owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday.

In a conference call with reporters, Jones said the team will play games with fans in the stands at AT,amp;T Stadium.

Jones said fans will sit together in small groups.

Jones also claimed that the structure of AT,amp;T Stadium will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, citing the venue’s “naturally built airflow” that he believes can help keep fans safe during the pandemic.

Will fans get to watch games from inside AT,amp;T Stadium this season? We’ll have to wait and see whether local and state authorities will go along with his plan.

