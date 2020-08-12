Jenna Dewan On Her Breastfeeding Challenges

In the words of Ali Wong: “I thought it was supposed to be this beautiful bonding ceremony where I would feel like I was sitting on a lily pad in a meadow, and bunnies would gather at my feet while the fat-Hawaiian-man version of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ would play. No, it’s not like that at all. Breastfeeding is this savage ritual that just reminds you that your body is a cafeteria now.”