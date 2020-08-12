Israel Quietly Opens Its Borders, and Palestinians Have a Beach Day

NETANYA, Israel — The 16-year-old high school student couldn’t stop smiling.

For the first in her life, Shaima Jamous felt the water of the Mediterranean lap over her feet and the sand wash out from under them. For the first , she inhaled the salt air and was lulled by the sound of the waves.

The beach in Netanya, Israel, was just 30 miles from her home in Nablus, in the West Bank, but it may as well have been another world.

“I always knew I would eventually make it to the beach, but I never thought it would be so easy,” Ms. Jamous said.