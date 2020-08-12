Home Business India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.12% By...

.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.12%, while the index fell 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.66% or 31.85 points to trade at 715.65 at the close. Meanwhile, State Bank Of India (NS:) added 4.33% or 8.45 points to end at 203.50 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) was up 2.84% or 19.15 points to 693.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cipla Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.06% or 16.00 points to trade at 762.00 at the close. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.06% or 28.05 points to end at 1336.55 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.04% or 11.05 points to 530.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.75% to 716.00, State Bank Of India (BO:) which was up 4.23% to settle at 203.35 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.78% to close at 693.60.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.10% to 1336.00 in late trade, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.04% to settle at 530.00 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.25% to 6360.60 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 909 to 710 and 65 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1430 rose and 1145 declined, while 131 ended unchanged.

Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 4.66% or 31.85 to 715.65. Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.75% or 32.45 to 716.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.41% to 20.8450 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.25% or 4.95 to $1941.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.68% or 0.70 to hit $42.31 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.55% or 0.69 to trade at $45.19 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.26% to 74.806, while EUR/INR rose 0.51% to 88.0360.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 93.523.

