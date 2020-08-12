IIT Roorkee to offer Artificial Intelligence, Data Science courses on Coursera – Latest News

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with Coursera, to launch new certificate programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and the other one in Data Science. IIT Roorkee will launch both these programs on Coursera in early 2021.

The six-month certificate program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will consist of video lectures, hands-on learning opportunities, team projects, tutorials, and workshops. In addition to providing the coding knowledge and mathematics necessary for building AI and ML expertise, the program will also teach classical ML techniques and provide hands-on programming experience with Tensorflow for model building, robust ML production, and powerful experimentation.

The certificate program in Data Science claims to equip professionals looking to build skills in data science, machine learning, critical thinking, data collection, data visualization, and data management. The program will help develop Python and SQL programming skills necessary for a career in data analytics. It also builds knowledge on machine learning algorithms such as linear models, kNN, SVM, Trees, Random forest, and neural networks. The program requires no prior knowledge of coding in Python, R, or SQL.

“Coursera is a leading online learning platform. We are delighted to partner with Coursera to help fulfill the goal of inclusive education of the New Education Policy. Further, this partnership will help us reach out to a global audience of students and professionals aspiring for quality teaching in these sought-after areas,” said professor Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

