Howie Mandel Gives an Update on Simon Cowell Following His Back-Breaking Accident

You may see Simon Cowell back on America’s Got Talent sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Cowell’s fellow AGT judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara exclusively chatted with E! News about filming the talent competition’s live shows amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, Cowell has been absent from this week’s live shows as he’s recovering from his electric bike accident and subsequent surgery. Kelly Clarkson has since stepped in as a guest judge.

Thus, while discussing filming the first live episode, Mandel gave an update on the America’s Got Talent boss.

“We didn’t know what to expect. I knew that we could expect something spectacular because we have, I believe, the most talented crew in the world, in every possible department,” the 64-year-old comedian told E! News. “We were a little bit in disarray because we were worried. We were worried about our friend, and our boss, and our leader, Simon Cowell, who we hear is doing spectacularly well, considering.”

As he continued, Mandel remarked that the production for the live show “was spectacular.”