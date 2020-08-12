Howard Levitt: When there’s a conflict, senior executives must declare it. Ex-McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook did not

Article content continued

If there is a conflict, an employee must come clean and declare it. Most large companies have policies requiring employees to disclose if they are in a relationship. The purpose of that is so that one or both can be moved to positions where neither has influence over the others’ affairs in the company and the company can prevent them from granting benefits or providing internal references to the other.

By not disclosing the relationship while awarding his romantic partner the stock options, Easterbrook’s conflict of interest was cause for his discharge. In the same way, if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau were Canadian corporate executives, they would have been dismissed for voting to award a grant to WE Charity without disclosing the benefits that WE had afforded to them and their family members.

I have a current case where an employee of an employer client was terminated for cause. One of the grounds is that she provided the name of her husband (who was also a former coworker) as a reference without disclosing their relationship. This was only learned well after her employment commenced. This example illustrates how conflict of interest veers into dishonesty.

Can McDonald’s sue Easterbrook to return his severance? Certainly, because the deal was only made because Easterbrook lied during the investigation. McDonald’s can succeed if it can convince a judge that, if Easterbrook had told the truth, McDonald’s would have alleged cause initially and never have paid him the severance monies.

It is analogous to employees lying on their resumes or in job interviews. If a company can prove that an employee would have never been hired if she had been forthright, it becomes cause for discharge.

Howard Levitt is senior partner ofLevitt LLP, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.