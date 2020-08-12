How will race and gender stereotypes affect Kamala Harris’s VP run?

This is the web version of the Broadsheet, ’s daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Pinterest's former COO sues for gender discrimination, Belarus's opposition candidate flees the country, and Sen. Kamala Harris makes history several times over.

– Harris makes history. Nothing like a little history-making news drop on a Tuesday afternoon! Yesterday, the question we’ve all been speculating about for months was finally answered when Joe Biden announced that he’s chosen Kamala Harris as his VP.

While the pick wasn’t exactly a surprise—Sen. Harris has been the frontrunner for the spot for at least the past few weeks—the announcement did seem to spark the kind of excitement that the presidential race has been missing, certainly since COVID-19 hit, and perhaps stretching even further back.

Leaving political ideology aside for a moment (as if!), there are deep-seeded reasons to celebrate this moment. It’s impressive how many ‘firsts’ Harris just checked: She’s the first Black woman—and first woman of color, period—to be named to the presidential ticket of a major U.S. party, as well as the first person of Asian descent to tick that historic box. She’s also only the second Black person and fourth woman to run for president or VP on the ticket of either of the U.S.’s two major parties. And, if she and Biden win November, we’ll be writing a whole new list of milestones.

It’s also incredibly meaningful to see a Black woman rise to the tippy top of national consciousness in this moment, when so many people are in the streets calling on Americans to value Black women. (Though it must be noted that Harris, a former prosecutor, is far from beloved by all those protesting against racism and police brutality.) Harris’s selection also seems like long overdue acknowledgement that Black women are core to the Democratic base.

If you want to read smart opinions on Harris and the role she’s likely to play in the campaign, there are many, many to choose from—and given that we’re still months out from the election, there are certainly more to come.

Personally, I’ll be watching to see how her addition helps shape the Biden campaign. (Might we see the nominee move closer to her proposed six months of paid parental leave? Or her innovative plan to curb states from continuing to try to block women’s access to abortion?)

And as a veteran of chronicling of the 2016 race, the Broadsheet will be keeping a watchful eye on how stereotypes related to gender—and, this time around, race—creep into the political discourse, especially as it relates to Harris. Just last week we wrote about the way doubters referred to the senator’s “ambition” as if it were a shameful secret she should tuck away in the attic. One might hope the pundits and pols learned a few things about deploying words like “shrill,” imploring female candidates to smile, and critiquing their “likability” in the last go-round—but I wouldn’t bet on it.

