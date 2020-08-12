How to permanently ignore someone’s message on Facebook Messenger without blocking

Facebook Messenger might not be the most go-to messaging app today, however, there are tons of people who still rely on that app for a conversation with their friends and family. But, there are times when someone on Facebook Messenger starts bothering you by sending random posts and messages. That’s the moment when you think of blocking them but without going through any awkward moment.

To deal with such situations, Facebook has added a feature that allows users to completely ignore messages from a particular person without letting them know or blocking them.

Pre-requisites:

Latest version of Messenger app



Working internet connection

Steps to ignore messages on Facebook



On Desktop



1. Open Messenger website and login using Facebook credentials



2. Head to the chat window of the person and click on ‘i’ button from the top right corner



3. Now, click on Privacy and Support option and then click on Ignore messages option



4. Choose Ignore Messages option in the confirmation popup.



On mobile app

1. Open Messenger and head to the chat window



2. Tap on ‘i’ button, scroll-down and choose Ignore Messages option

