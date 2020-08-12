How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Family Vacation Helped Heal Their Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living in the moment.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner continue to enjoy a family getaway, a source tells E! News that Kanye “is doing better and things have calmed down.” Kim and Kanye, who share four kids together, recently reunited after a series of headline-making comments from the rapper. However, despite speculation about their relationship status, the insider shares with E! News, “Being with the kids and family has been very good for them.”

The source continues, “Kim is being patient with Kanye. They are keeping things light and fun for the kids and trying not to focus too much on the past or the future. They are enjoying this vacation time and being together in the moment.”

In late July, Kanye raised eyebrows when he tweeted about wanting a divorce from Kim. However, the “Stronger” rapper, who has shared his bipolar disorder diagnosis in the past, later apologized to his wife of six years “for going public with something that was a private matter.”