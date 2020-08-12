Heritier Lumumba doubles down on Collingwood claims, denies allowing teammates to racially vilify him

Former Collingwood player Heritier Lumumba has taken to social media to hit back at reports he allowed teammates to racially vilify him by using the nickname ‘Chimp’.

Fox Sports published claims yesterday that Lumumba gave permission to former teammate and current Magpies captain Scott Pendlebury to refer to him as ‘Chimp’. That report presented a contradictory version of events after Lumumba had multiple times this year published his personal account of the behaviour, which has been highly critical of the club’s culture and leadership for failing to properly address the racism he endured.

Pendlebury responded to the report yesterday, describing it as “clickbait”. He said he hadn’t spoken to the Fox Sports journalists for their ‘exclusive’, adding he would not be commenting while an independent review into Lumumba’s allegations were completed.

In recent weeks Lumumba has taken aim at Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley for failing to adequately deal with his experiences of racism and has criticised the culture of the club for having allowed that to happen.

The 33-year-old, who played 199 games for Collingwood, responded to the Fox Sports report by firing off a series of tweets against the “integrity” of the Magpies’ investigation into his claims.

He claimed that Collingwood had intentionally leaked “misinformation” from the review.

Among the many tweets directed at his former team, Lumumba revealed he was called a “black c—,” “black dog,” “n—–” and a “slave”.

He added: “I’m not shocked at all. Collingwood has a track record of attempting to discredit me publicly and privately.

“The club has repeatedly attempted to suggest that I was responsible for the anti-African ideas that were interwoven into the culture. This is what they told The Project in 2017 and what Eddie McGuire himself said on live television only a few weeks ago.

Scott Pendlebury, Heritier Lumumba (Getty)

“My claims are about more than simply a nickname. I was called ‘black c—‘ ‘black dog,’ ‘n—–,’ ‘slave,’ listened to the most outrageous racist ideas and jokes, got into verbal altercations and even physical altercations, and had the club’s PR machine weaponised against me.

“I’m not sure why CFC would want to drag its current captain into an ongoing racism scandal. There are clearly people willing to put their egos and careers above the growth of the club, and are more interested in smearing me than taking responsibility for their failures.”