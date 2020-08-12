Harry Styles Is The Most Unproblematic Famous Person

♫ Maybe, we can find a place to feel good and we can treat people with kindness ♫
1.
When the directors of the “Watermelon Sugar” video told him to touch model Ephrata’s hair and instead of taking their orders, he asked for her consent.
2.
When he narrated a bedtime story for the Calm app, titled “Dream With Me,” to help people with stress and anxiety to fall asleep with ease.
3.
When an Australian radio host made an inappropriate comment about his dating life and he immediately shut him down.
4.
And honestly, every time he dodged a misogynistic question during an interview.
5.
When he broke traditional male gender norms and rocked a pink tutu for his Saturday Night Live photoshoot.
6.
And when he continued to break tradition and showed up to the 2019 Met Gala wearing this truly iconic outfit.
7.
When he wrote an entire song about treating everyone in the world with genuine love, peace, and kindness, called “Treat People With Kindness.”
8.
When he did an interview for The Project and wore a Keith Haring T-shirt that promoted safe sex.
9.
When he spoke to Rolling Stone about the importance of meditation in his life and how it’s allowed him to be more open with himself and his friends.
10.
When he offered to watch a stranger’s dog in LA out of the pure goodness of his heart.
11.
When Harry told the Guardian he wanted to express his sexuality on his own terms and not define it to satisfy the public’s curiosity.
12.
When he stopped performing in the middle of a show in 2017 to assist a fan who was having a panic attack.
13.
And when Harry sang “Happy Birthday” to a fan during a One Direction show, knowing she would cherish the experience forever.
14.
When he donated over $1.2 million to 62 different charities around the world from his first solo tour Harry Styles: Live on Tour.
15.
And when no one took Harry’s young female fans seriously and he defended them in the most brilliant way possible.
