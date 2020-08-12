Harry Styles Is The Most Unproblematic Famous Person

Bradley Lamb
12

♫ Maybe, we can find a place to feel good and we can treat people with kindness ♫

1.

When the directors of the “Watermelon Sugar” video told him to touch model Ephrata’s hair and instead of taking their orders, he asked for her consent.


Ephrata explained, “The people were telling him to touch my hair and play with it, and he was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, pause — can I even touch your hair? Is that even okay?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s so nice. That was really sweet.'”

2.

When he narrated a bedtime story for the Calm app, titled “Dream With Me,” to help people with stress and anxiety to fall asleep with ease.

3.

When an Australian radio host made an inappropriate comment about his dating life and he immediately shut him down.


4.

And honestly, every time he dodged a misogynistic question during an interview.

5.

When he broke traditional male gender norms and rocked a pink tutu for his Saturday Night Live photoshoot.

6.

And when he continued to break tradition and showed up to the 2019 Met Gala wearing this truly iconic outfit.


7.

When he wrote an entire song about treating everyone in the world with genuine love, peace, and kindness, called “Treat People With Kindness.”

8.

When he did an interview for The Project and wore a Keith Haring T-shirt that promoted safe sex.

9.

When he spoke to Rolling Stone about the importance of meditation in his life and how it’s allowed him to be more open with himself and his friends.


He told Rolling Stone: “I feel like I take a lot more in — things that used to pass by me because I was always rushing around. It’s part of being more open and talking with friends. It’s not always the easiest to go in a room and say, ‘I made a mistake and it made me feel like this, and then I cried a bunch.’ But that moment where you really let yourself be in that zone of being vulnerable, you reach this feeling of openness. That’s when you feel like, ‘Oh, I’m f*cking living, man.'”

10.

When he offered to watch a stranger’s dog in LA out of the pure goodness of his heart.

@yusufyuie I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy

11.

When Harry told the Guardian he wanted to express his sexuality on his own terms and not define it to satisfy the public’s curiosity.


He said, “It’s not a case of ‘I’m not telling you [because] I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not ‘Oh, this is mine and it’s not yours.’ It’s ‘Who cares?’ Does that make sense? It’s just ‘Who cares?'”

12.

When he stopped performing in the middle of a show in 2017 to assist a fan who was having a panic attack.

13.

And when Harry sang “Happy Birthday” to a fan during a One Direction show, knowing she would cherish the experience forever.

14.

When he donated over $1.2 million to 62 different charities around the world from his first solo tour Harry Styles: Live on Tour.

15.

And when no one took Harry’s young female fans seriously and he defended them in the most brilliant way possible.


