‘Hard Knocks’ episodes 2020: A complete guide to HBO’s Rams-Chargers documentary series

The 15th season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is like none that came before it. For the first time, in 2020, the NFL Films documentary series is focusing on two teams at once in training camp — the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Never in the previous seasons has the show also needed to deal with filming around a pandemic. Although the coaches and players remain the stars, the all-access crews are playing close attention to the teams’ safety protocols and adjustments around COVID-19.

With no preseason games and only walkthroughs for a while, the on-field action isn’t as dramatic. But there’s plenty of scenes off the field to make both the Rams and the Chargers more intriguing. In case you missed an episode or you are interested in going back in watching, we break down what we saw in each episode:

Hard Knocks Episode 1

(original air date: Tuesday Aug. 11, 10 p.m. ET on HBO)

The show introduces us to as many 2020 Rams and Chargers as it can in one hour. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn opens with the first of several Zoom meetings featured in the episode, delivering an impassioned speech about how his team will handle the challenges of the coronavirus and win big this season. At his home, Lynn shares the story of how he met his wife, Stacy, while showing off his grilling skills. Rams coach Sean McVay then gets his turn in his own mansion, where he quarantined comfortably with his fiancee Veronika and his dog Callie. McVay shares how he coached Callie to do ball tricks around the pool a la Air Bud.

Cut to the team facilities for player COVID-19 testing, where Chargers cornerback Casey Heyward Jr. has a more difficult time than his teammates and Rams tackle Aaron Donald isn’t a huge fan of blood draws. McVay is introduced to a plastic face shield and is amused by using it and mocking himself for it. He makes sure his team is aware of the Marlins’ mistakes and calls on the Rams to stay within their “ecosystem.”

Narrator Liev Schreiber says this “training camp is unrecognizable” as we see Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen fully black masked. Lynn talks about game-planning for COVID being more difficult than game-planning for the schedule.

Rams cornerback Donte Deayon explains how he’s trying to get to the “suburbs,” making the team with his own fancy locker, a status enjoyed by Pro Bowl position mate Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey then gets his ‘Hard Knocks’ version of a hype video as a “money player” before he gets annoyed by local media asking him about his contract negotiations on Zoom.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is seen signing his lucrative new deal. In a emotional moment, Bosa sheds a few tears when opening up about what it was like to share the news with his father John, a retired NFL player.

Cut to the establishment of the Chargers’ quarterback “battle”, where Tyrod Taylor is the presumed starter over rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert. Herbert comes in fresh faced with a lot to learn. He is then seen acing some “target practice” with his throwing arm.

Lynn tells Chargers team clinician Dr. Herb Martin how he tested positive for the coronavirus in the offseason. Lynn experienced soreness and body aches, but didn’t think he might have the virus until he saw a golfer pull out of a tournament with the same symptoms. Lynn admits it made him “feel like an outcast.”

After Lynn gives his players the freedom to react to the national anthem however they want this season, some join a Zoom call with assistant coaches and an outside consultant to better learn about social justice initiatives.

The first player from either team to test positive for COVID-19 is Rams rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis. He is forced to quarantine away from the team facility for 10 days.

As the Rams and Chargers start making cuts to get down to 80 players, Lynn and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco are surprised by tight end Andrew Vollert’s profanity-laced reaction to his release, despite the fact he was a clear odd man out on the depth chart. Lynn jokes with Telesco that the thought of “you ain’t Antonio Gates” crossed his mind.

After a few more relatable Zoom shenanigans from both teams, the episode ends with McVay’s unwavering policy on proper port-a-potty etiquette.

