Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma recounts working on the film and the joy of its release



Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl finally drops on an OTT platform today. The film has already been shown to media houses and has won great reviews. And the performances by Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar Singh have won accolades.

Today the director Sharan Sharma spoke to a leading daily about the hard work he put into the film, “I had stumbled upon an article about her. I have no connect to the Armed Forces, so I spent a year in research. When I reached out to Gunjan ma’am for the rights, she thought it was a prank call. She didn’t believe someone wanted to make a film on her.” Well, we must say that the director surely picked the right story to be told on the screen. When asked about how he felt about the movie releasing on an OTT platform he said, “It was a joyful process. Now, I will sit back and see how it plays out.”

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is Janhvi Kapoor’s second big-ticket release after Dhadak. The actress has been winning rave reviews for her performance. She has Dostana 2 and Roohi Afza in the pipeline where she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao respectively.