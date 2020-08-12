Google, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and others partner to scenario-plan for the last three months before US Election Day, including slow election results (Nancy Scola/Politico)

Nancy Scola / Politico:
Google, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and others partner to scenario-plan for the last three months before US Election Day, including slow election results — The close collaboration between Silicon Valley companies in the run-up to election day is detailed in an unusual cross-industry statement.
