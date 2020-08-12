Gold goes on wild ride as bulls fight back after biggest rout in 7 years

Article content continued

Benchmark Treasury yields have climbed more than 10 basis points so far this month, amid improving risk appetite and an imminent flood of debt issuance. The recent rebound reflects investor hopes that the coronavirus will be contained after Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine announcement, according to Standard Chartered Plc.

“We can expect yields to rise further on expectations of a U.S. aid package, which may pressure prices for the short term,” said Tapan Patel, a senior analyst at HDFC Securities Ltd. “Higher U.S. health care costs and the expansion of balance sheets will continue to support gold prices over the longer term.”

After dropping 5.7 per cent on Monday, the biggest one-day loss in seven years, spot gold sank as much as 2.6 per cent to US$1,863.15 an ounce, then traded higher at US$1,916.51 at 8:11 a.m. in London. Silver also saw significant swings, with futures losing more than 9 per cent, then paring most of that decline.

Once gold “got to US$2,000 per ounce, in a lot of investors’ minds that could have been an opportunity to take profit,” said Gavin Wendt, senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty. News about Russia’s vaccine “was a cue for some investors to take profit from their gold positions and to leap back into equities.”

Newcrest Mining Ltd. — Australia’s biggest gold producer, which reports earnings later this week — declined as much as 4.5 per cent in Sydney before erasing some of that decline. In Hong Kong, Zijin Mining Group Co.’s Hong Kong-listed shares slumped more than 12 per cent, then pared their drop.