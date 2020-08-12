Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for headbutt

Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter of the contest for his actions. Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer defended his star player during his post-game press obligations:

“Giannis has been dealing with this for a long time. He is the MVP. He normally is phenomenal and today was a slip-up. In some ways it could be one of the best things that happened today as a learning moment. We will all remember that we have to keep our cool — players and coaches.”

The Bucks have already secured the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the playoffs that begin Aug. 17. Memphis, however, may want to send Antetokounmpo a thank-you gift basket depending on what occurs Thursday afternoon at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex when the Grizzlies and Bucks meet: