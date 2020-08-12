Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for head-butting Moritz Wagner

The NBA on Wednesday suspended Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo one game without pay for his head-butt of the Wizards’ Moritz Wagner.

Antetokounmpo will sit out the Bucks’ final seeding game in the Orlando bubble, Thursday against the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo head-butted Wagner during the second quarter of the Bucks’ victory over the Wizards on Tuesday night. He was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected. Antetokounmpo said after the game that he was frustrated by opponents’ “dirty” play.

He expressed remorse for his “terrible action.”

“If I could turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it,” he told reporters. “But at the end of the day, we’re all human, we all make mistakes. I think I’ve done a great job all year and in my career, keeping my composure and focusing on the game. But like I say, we’re all human, we all make mistakes.

“I’ll learn from it, keeping playing good basketball and keep moving forward.”

Thursday’s game means nothing to Milwaukee; it clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference long ago. It will begin its playoff campaign the week of Aug. 17. Memphis, meanwhile, is fighting for a spot in the Western Conference play-in game(s) to determine the eighth seed and a first-round matchup with the Lakers.