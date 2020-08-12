Home Entertainment Ghislaine Epstein Asks To Join Prison Gen Pop

Ghislaine Epstein Asks To Join Prison Gen Pop

Bradley Lamb
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice of late convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, is requesting to join the prison’s general population.

Maxwell’s lawyers have requested that the New York Bureau of Prisons (BOP) remove her from solitary confinement and release her into the general prison population.

“It has become apparent that the BOP’s treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein,” lawyers wrote in the court documents.

