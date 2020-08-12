Ghislaine Epstein Asks To Join Prison Gen Pop

Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice of late convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, is requesting to join the prison’s general population.

Maxwell’s lawyers have requested that the New York Bureau of Prisons (BOP) remove her from solitary confinement and release her into the general prison population.

“It has become apparent that the BOP’s treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein,” lawyers wrote in the court documents.

They take issue with her having to have several body scans a day. It’s likely they do not want a repeat of the Jeffrey Epstein death.

“Maxwell is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees, which significantly impacts her ability to prepare a defense and be ready for trial on the schedule set by the Court,” the filing continued.

Maxwell is accused of grooming the girls for abuse. She has denied the charges.