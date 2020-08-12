Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.86% By .com

.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.86%, while the index gained 0.62%, and the index climbed 0.75%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:), which rose 2.55% or 3.900 points to trade at 157.030 at the close. Meanwhile, Vonovia SE (DE:) added 1.93% or 1.12 points to end at 59.10 and Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.83% or 4.30 points to 239.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.02% or 4.85 points to trade at 155.70 at the close. Wirecard AG (DE:) declined 1.44% or 0.024 points to end at 1.610 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.73% or 0.290 points to 39.545.

The top performers on the MDAX were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which rose 16.06% to 18.320, Aurubis AG (DE:) which was up 3.84% to settle at 62.220 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) which gained 3.44% to close at 98.72.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.89% to 22.980 in late trade, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which lost 5.50% to settle at 43.60 and GEA Group AG (DE:) which was down 2.78% to 30.375 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which rose 16.06% to 18.320, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.89% to settle at 341.600 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which gained 2.68% to close at 2.375.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.89% to 22.980 in late trade, Bechtle AG (DE:) which lost 2.62% to settle at 163.700 and S,amp;T AG (DE:) which was down 1.91% to 24.70 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 396 to 265 and 88 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vonovia SE (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.93% or 1.12 to 59.10. Shares in Aurubis AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.84% or 2.300 to 62.220.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.58% to 24.15 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.47% or 9.10 to $1955.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.87% or 0.78 to hit $42.39 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.60% or 0.71 to trade at $45.21 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.44% to 1.1791, while EUR/GBP rose 0.52% to 0.9042.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 93.368.

