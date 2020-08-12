Georgia State University’s College Of Law To Offer A Course On The Legal Life Of Kandi Burruss

It looks like the career of Kandi Burruss will be a hot topic among the law students at Georgia State University this fall. It was recently announced that students will have the opportunity to take a course based on the career on the singer/ songwriter/ entrepreneur and reality star.

The course is a part of the “Legal Life of…” series, which is instructed by professor Mo Ivory. The series, which began last fall, has been used to help law students prepare Georgia’s evolving entertainment industry. Last year, the course focused on Ludacris, and Kandi is the next Atlanta native they will be focusing on.

Professor Ivory talked about this year’s course and said, “I chose Kandi because she has an amazing career, which spans every aspect of the entertainment industry from music, television and live performance to licensing, apparel and more. I wanted to study a woman this time around and having worked with Kandi in the past, I knew she was the perfect choice. She handles her business and it shows with her success, but all the while she’s completely approachable and willing to share her lessons learned. I couldn’t be happier for my students to learn the law through Kandi’s career.”

As many of you know, Kandi is one of the founding members of the R,amp;B group Xscape, as well as a Grammy Award-winning songwriter.

Outside of music, Kandi runs multiple businesses, including a sex toy line, makeup line, multiple restaurants, and much more.

Kandi said, “I am honored to be part of this year’s curriculum at Georgia State University College of Law. Attorneys are among the most important members of your team. It’s imperative you have the right lawyers around you to assist in making the best decisions. Every contract you sign is building towards your overall dreams and goals. I’m excited to see the students get a first-hand look into some of the contracts that have shaped my career thus far.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94