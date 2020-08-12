Funeral for Bank of America executive James Mahoney will be live-streamed

The funeral for James E. Mahoney, a longtime top executive at Bank of America, will be live-streamed Wednesday on Youtube, the bank announced. Mahoney, 67, the bank’s executive vice president, died Saturday at his home in Newton from injuries suffered last July in a biking accident.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral is restricted. The livestream is scheduled for 11 a.m from St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill, according to the statement. A link can be found here.

A prominent figure in the world of politics and business, Mahoney spent the last 25 years working at Bank of America and its predecessor, FleetBoston, according to his obituary published in the Globe.