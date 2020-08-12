Francoise Brougher:
Former Pinterest COO provides a detailed account of her claims about gender discrimination and toxic workplace culture and recommendations for the company — Pinterest has always been about aspiration. It is a platform for sharing beautiful images, curating galleries of an idealized world.
Former Pinterest COO provides a detailed account of her claims about gender discrimination and toxic workplace culture and recommendations for the company (Francoise Brougher)
Francoise Brougher: