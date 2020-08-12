For this shopaholic millennial lawyer, lockdown on CERB was a financial wake-up call

Article content continued

“I’m not going to lie, it scared me a little bit,” said Elizabeth, whose monthly income was temporarily boosted because she received her last paycheque and CERB in the same month. “I sat there when it was at its worst in April thinking about how I had plenty of money to see me through and I thought to myself: ‘Don’t waste that.’”

Before she starts her new job, Elizabeth wants a plan of attack so that she can begin to build the foundation toward financial responsibility and, more urgently, deal with the $81,000 of debt she accumulated during university and law school. “I would like it gone,” she says. I asked Kindwealth founder David O’Leary for help.

Elizabeth’s habits don’t startle O’Leary. “If the average 25-year-old was being honest, they’d tell you the same thing,” he said.

Illustration by Brice Hall/National Post

The budget O’Leary crafted for Elizabeth is based on her current spending, albeit with a few tweaks. When she returns to work in September, that won’t be a cause to spend more on food or shopping. Those portions of the budget will remain the same. Every additional available penny will instead go to paying down debt, funding a TFSA and creating an emergency fund.

“If she doesn’t feel like it’s particularly draconian, this should be a doable budget for her,” said O’Leary, who is currently doing pro-bono planning for similar people in need.

Moving to Vancouver means that Elizabeth will see her rent increase from $1,500 to $2,050. The money to account for the increase is going to have to be subtracted from her shopping expenses and from an incredibly high transport bill. In the month that I examined her spending habits, Elizabeth had a $516 transport bill even though she doesn’t own a car. Finding an apartment in Vancouver meant taking several trips from the nearby islands where her parents live to the mainland. She rode the ferry five times and took a helicopter twice, at $139 per flight.