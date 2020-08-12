Flipstarter Campaign Launched to Create Viral BCH Videos for Normies By Cointelegraph

Flipstarter Campaign Launched to Create Viral BCH Videos for Normies
(BCH) advocate and CEO of BitcoinBCH.com, Hayden Otto, has launched a fundraising campaign to create viral videos promoting BCH to mainstream audiences — after failing to win over crypto converts to the cause.
The last video produced by Otto garnered more than 100,000 views across various social platforms. He was also behind a controversial viral video last year showing a double spending exploit of the Binance-backed TravelbyBit payment network
