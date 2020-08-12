Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Finnish startup Varjo, which develops high resolution VR/XR headsets and VR technologies for enterprise applications, raises $54M Series C — Varjo, a Finnish startup developing virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (XR) technologies for the enterprise, has raised $54 million in a series C round of funding.
Finnish startup Varjo, which develops high resolution VR/XR headsets and VR technologies for enterprise applications, raises $54M Series C (Paul Sawers/VentureBeat)
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat: