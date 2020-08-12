Find Out the First Batch of Season 15 Semifinalists

NBC

The top three vote-getters are automatically sent to semifinals, while three others who rank in the middle fight for the ‘Dunkin’ Save’ as well as the judges’ pick.

“America’s Got Talent” is another step closer to finding American’s most favorite act of season 15. Following the first live performance shows on Tuesday, August 11, the fate of the remaining contestants were revealed in the Wednesday, August 12 episode.

Before moving on to the dreadful moments, last season’s champ Kodi Lee returned to the talent competition series to deliver a rendition of Finneas‘ “Break My Heart Again”. The inspirational blind singer with autism received a standing ovation from Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and guest judge Kelly Clarkson, who filled in for Simon Cowell after the British producer broke his spine in an electric bike accident.





Next, the results were unveiled, with Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath and Roberta Battaglia being the first three acts to be sent to semifinals for receiving the most votes. A speechless Archie said he felt “wonderful.”

Kelly told the 59-year-old, who spent 37 years in prison after being wrongly convicted, what he could do to win the show, “Continue to tell stories. That’s your thing.” The “American Idol” alum went on advising him, “That’s your whole purpose. You have such a powerful testimony. I’m sorry you even have it.”

Shaquira said, “It feels so good to know that America has faith in my talent,” after joining the safe zone, while judge Sofia said of her Golden Buzzer pick Roberta, “I cannot believe it. I was so nervous and now I realize I did the right thing.”

It was not over yet for Brett Loudermilk, Feng E and Double Dragon, who ranked in the middle of the pack. They went head-to-head in a live voting round for the “Dunkin’ Save”, leaving their fate in the hands of viewers who cast their votes in a 30-minute flash round. In the end, Brett nabbed another place in the semifinals. “I want to say a lot of things I can’t say on camera right now,” he quipped.

Later, the judges had to pick whether to save Feng E or Double Dragon. “This is very hard because I truly love both acts,” Heidi said before voting for Double Dragon. Sofia, who has a “soft spot for Latino girls,” also picked Double Dragon. Kelly chose Feng E, but Howie gave his determining vote to Double Dragon, sending the singing duo to semifinals.

This meant Feng E was eliminated along with Bello & Annaliese Nock, Michael Yo, Frenchie Babyy, Pork Chop Revue as well as Simon & Maria.

Next week, “AGT” will return with eleven other acts fighting in the second quarterfinal rounds for a chance to land spots in semifinals.