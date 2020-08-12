Family members and state tenders: Yes or no? Join the debate

The ANC is once again under fire over allegations of corruption in the tender processes for personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, two members of the ANC’s leadership in Gauteng were hauled before the provincial integrity committee (PIC) following reports that the husband of Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Chief Madzikane II Diko, had been awarded a R125-million tender to provide PPE by the Gauteng health department.

The department is headed by Bandile Masuku, who together with his wife – City of Johannesburg MMC (member of the mayoral committee) Loyiso Masuku – have a close relationship with the Dikos.

At the weekend, revealed that in the Free State ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s sons, as well as a number of his close allies, scored big PPE contracts.

Amid mounting criticism that family members of ANC politicians were benefitting from government emergency procurement during Covid-19, Magashule insisted no law prohibited this.

