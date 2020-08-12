Ex-Boston police association head charged with indecent assault on child

Patrick Rose, a former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, has been arrested and charged on multiple counts of indecent assault on a child under 14, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

Rose will be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal court on Thursday morning, the official said.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh called for a full investigation into the charges.

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.





