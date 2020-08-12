Elisabeth Moss Excited to Bring ‘Complex’ Housewife to Life in ‘Mrs. March’

Instagram

Teaming up with novelist Virginia Feito for the psychological thriller project, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will develop this movie adaptation via her Love and Squalor Pictures production company.

–

Elisabeth Moss is teaming up with novelist Virginia Feito to turn her upcoming psychological thriller, “Mrs. March“, into a new movie.

Moss is developing the film via her Love and Squalor Pictures production company and she has recruited Feito to adapt her own story about a New York housewife who suspects she inspired the awful protagonist of her writer husband’s latest bestseller.

<br />

Feito will also executive produce, alongside Moss, who will star as the titular “Mrs. March”.

“I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March,” Moss tells . “As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female-led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star will also reteam with her “The Invisible Man” producer Jason Blum and his partners at Blumhouse for the film.

“Having worked with Jason on ‘Us‘ and the company on ‘The Invisible Man’, I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence. Jason Blum is a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling and I am personally honored to be in the Blumhouse family.”

“Mrs. March” will hit bookshelves in the United States in August 2021.