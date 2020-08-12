Dropbox Launches Password Manager, File Vault, and More Across iPhone and Mac

Dropbox today announced that it has made three new features available to the public following beta testing, including a password manager, file vault, and automatic backup functionality on the Mac and PC, as noted by The Verge.

An overview of the new features:

Dropbox Passwords: Similar to 1Password, this password manager allows you to save your account usernames and passwords and sync them across your devices, with autofilled or suggested passwords when you sign into websites and mobile apps. Dropbox Passwords is available as a desktop app, mobile app, and browser extension for Dropbox Plus and Dropbox Professional subscribers.

Dropbox Vault: This feature allows users to create a location in Dropbox with an additional layer of security for sensitive files. The vault is protected by a PIN and can be shared with trusted contacts. Vaults can only be opened from Dropbox.com and the Dropbox mobile app. This feature will only be available for Dropbox Plus users.

Dropbox Backup: This feature allows users to automatically back up certain key folders on their Mac or PC, such as Desktop, Documents, and Downloads, to Dropbox. This feature is being made available to all Dropbox users.

More details can be found in Dropbox’s blog post from June.

