Dream Doll Responds After YBN Almighty Jay Says He Misses Her

It looks like YBN Almighty Jay had a case of the ex, but things didn’t seem to work out in his favor.

Early Wednesday, the rapper took to Twitter to reveal to his followers that he missed his ex-girlfriend, fellow rapper Dream Doll.

He said, “I miss Dream.” Jay followed up with a second tweet and said, “Tell her I’m a better man now.”

It didn’t take too long for Dream Doll to step into The Shade Room and respond to Jay. She said, “Go to sleep, you could have any dream you want.”

As we previously reported, late last year Dream addressed her breakup when she joined YouTuber, BLove for a mukbang on her channel, and alleged that there was some abuse during their relationship. She said, “I just deserve better and I know my worth. “I know how I should be treated. I know men are not supposed to put their hands on women and…that’s just that. I’m trying to focus on my music, and that’s basically what I’ve been doing. I feel like when you’re in a relationship, especially being an artist, sometimes it kind of zones you out and you forget sometimes. You’ll put being with your boyfriend over your studio sessions, and then that’s when you start arguing with your manager, you’re canceling shows because of that. I was kind of like losing my focus a lot.”

Following their breakup, Jay seemed to be connected to a few other women, but nothing seemed too serious like his previous relationship.

Nonetheless, Jay vowed that he would always love Dream saying, I’ll love her forever. She know why.”

