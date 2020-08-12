Drake Bell Accused of Pedophilia, Abusing Then-Underage Jimi Ono When They Were Dating

Instagram

Through a TikTok video, the songstress claims that she started dating the former child actor when she was sixteen before he began abusing her verbally and physically.

Drake Bell‘s career is in danger. Jimi Ono, who used to be dating the former child actor, took to her TikTok account on Wednesday, August 12 to accuse her ex-boyfriend of abusing her when they were dating and out him as a pedophille.

In the video she shared on the social media site, the singer began by saying, “I don’t care if anyone believes as this is my story and my life and something that I went through.” She went on saying that she used to believe that abuse is something that all women have to go through in their lives, before she detailed her relationship with Drake.

“I started dating Drake when I was sixteen. I was homeschooled, I moved in with him. I was singing,” she recalled as her voice started to crack. “It wasn’t until about a year when the verbal abuse started, and when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could imagine and that’s what I got.”

The verbal abuse apparently soon turned physical as Jimi alleged that Drake started hitting and throwing “everything” at her. However, the worst part of the abuse came when the actor dragged her down the stairs in their home, causing her face to hit every step. She also noted that she has a photo to support her allegation.

Jimi later returned to TikTok with another video that featured a screenshot of text messages between her and her friend who claimed to have witnessed the abuse. Her friend said, “I remember the pics. I remember the physical fights. I remember him throwing you in a bathtub and scalding you with water.” The said friend continued, “I remember him breaking all your antiques and I also remember calling the cops on him and having to stay at Molly’s house until s**t fizzled over.”

Drake hasn’t responded to the allegations.