Dr. Dre Objects to Wife’s Demand to Access His Financial Records Amid Divorce Battle

The ‘Still D.R.E.’ hitmaker is challenging his estranged wife Nicole Young as she asks judge to be granted access to his financial records amid their nasty feud.

Dr. Dre is fighting his estranged wife’s demand to be granted access to all of his financial records for the past decade.

The hip-hop legend is in the midst of divorcing Nicole Young, but the split is becoming nasty as his ex claims the prenuptial agreement signed before their 1996 wedding is invalid.

Young argues the billionaire Beats Electronics co-founder “tore up” the pre-nup a few years after they tied the knot, meaning any profits from subsequent business deals should be considered community property – but the rap mogul maintains he did nothing of the sort, and insists those earnings are separate and therefore are his alone.

She has since had her lawyers subpoena the “Still D.R.E.” hitmaker’s longtime accountant in a bid to get her hands on his business and banking documents – paperwork Dre wants to keep from his ex as it contains his “private information” and that of his associates.

In his latest filing, obtained by The Blast, Dre states, “Throughout our marriage, I have maintained separate books and records regarding my separate property and my separate property business entities.”

“I object to the production of such documents which contain my private information as well as my confidential business information that involves third parties as well. For example‚ there is no basis for the production of my confidential employee employment records.”

Instead, Dre is offering to have the former couple’s joint tax returns for the past decade made available to Young’s lawyers.

He has also had his accountant make an official declaration to back up the superproducer’s side of the story regarding the pre-nup and the separate sets of financial records.

It reads in part, “We have maintained separate books and records for (Dre) and each of his separate property business entities for the past two decades. The documents requested span more than a decade and involve at least seven different sets of books and records.”

Dre, real name Andre Young, has already agreed to pay spousal support and cover Nicole’s expenses.

A judge has yet to rule on the validity of the pre-nup following their divorce filing in June (20).