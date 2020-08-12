Doug Pederson cleared to return to Eagles after COVID-19 absence

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson has returned to the Eagles’ practice facility just 10 days after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Pederson announced on Aug. 2 that he had tested positive but was asymptomatic. According to NFL protocol, someone who is asymptomatic may return to their team after 10 days or after five days if they take two consecutive negative tests. Quarterbacks coach Press Taylor was also sent home after Pederson tested positive, as the two had been in close proximity. However, Taylor subsequently tested negative and was allowed to return.

While Pederson is not the only coach to test positive, as Sean Payton and Anthony Lynn have both said they had COVID-19, he is the only coach who has tested positive as teams are beginning to ramp up their preparation for the upcoming season. Assistant coach Duce Staley had taken over on-site duties while Pederson was absent.

The Eagles have had a lot of good news regarding COVID this week, as they were also able to take Lane Johnson off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pederson is expected to talk to the media Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET and will likely address his return, along with the team’s preparations for the upcoming season. We are currently just about a month away from when the season is scheduled to begin and as of now, the NFL has made no indication of pushing that back. The Eagles are scheduled to face the division-rival Washington Football Team in Week 1.