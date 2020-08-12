Donald Trump Blasts Kamala Harris as ‘Nasty’ and ‘Disrespectful’ After Joe Biden’s VP Announcement

WENN/Instagram

The president launches his attack at the California senator soon after Biden named her as his running mate, saying he’s most surprised by the pick because ‘she did very very poorly in primaries.’

–

Donald Trump has attacked Kamala Harris shortly after Joe Biden announced her as his pick for vice president in the upcoming election. The president slammed the junior Senator from California during a White House briefing on Tuesday afternoon, August 11.

Asked for his comments on Biden’s VP pick, he responded, “I was a little surprised that he picked her” because “she did very, very poorly in the primaries, she ended up right around two percent.” He also brought up her attack on Biden in last summer’s primary debates, saying, “She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden. It’s hard to pick someone that was that disrespectful.”

Criticizing her policies, the 74-year-old president claimed, “She is a person that’s told many many stories that were not true.” He added, “She wants to raise taxes, slash funds to our military, she’s against fracking. She’s against petroleum products. I mean, how do you do that and go into Pennsylvania, or Ohio, or Oklahoma, the great state of Texas,” before noting, “Fracking is a big deal.”

Of Harris’ support for universal health care, Trump said, “She’s in favor of socialized medicine– she wants to take health care plans away from 180 million Americans. You’re going to lose your doctors. You’re going to lose your plans.”

He also accused Harris of being “extraordinarily nasty” to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when she questioned him during his confirmation hearings in 2018. He declared, “I won’t forget that soon.” Despite his criticism toward Harris, Trump had apparently anticipated that Biden would select Harris as he said, “She was my number one draft pick and we’ll see how she works out.”

Trump also took to Twitter to condemn the Biden-Harris partnership. He tweeted a video which featured a narrator saying, “Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony. But not Joe Biden. He’s not that smart. Slow Joe and phony Kamala. Perfect together, wrong for America.”

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama has supported Biden’s VP pick. He posted on Instagram shortly after Biden made the announcement, “Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes.” Speaking from his experience, he noted that “when you’re in the Oval Office, weighing the toughest issues, and the choice you make will affect the lives and livelihoods of the entire country – you need someone with you who’s got the judgment and the character to make the right call. Someone whose focus goes beyond self-interest to consider the lives and prospects of others.”

“@JoeBiden nailed this decision,” he said, “By choosing Senator @KamalaHarris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.”

He went on praising Harris, writing, “I’ve known Senator Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now.”

<br />

“Michelle and I couldn’t be more thrilled for Kamala, Doug, Cole, and Ella,” he concluded his statement, repeating the lines written in the image of his post, “This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.”