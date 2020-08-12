Discovery of 400ft ‘ice ship’ on Google Earth sparks wild conspiracy theories

A Google Earth user has spotted what they believe to be a 400ft ‘ice ship’ trapped 100 miles off the coast of Antarctica.

The huge structure frozen in an iceberg has a striking resemblance to a cruise liner with a hull, deck and chimneys.

The discovery has since sparked conspiracy theories of a ‘cover up’, with everything from aliens to Nazis.

The images were first shared in a video by YouTube user MrMBB333 who describes himself as an Earth Watchman, the Mirror reports.







(Image: YouTube/MrMBB333)



A viewer sent in the coordinates of an area lying between Antarctica and New Zealand, where they claim to have found a huge ship frozen in an iceberg.

The clip initially shows a large chunk of ice rising above the otherwise white landscape.

Yet when he switches to the 3D view, it looks exactly like a sunken cruise ship with a line of windows.

If it really is a ship as many others believe, it would mean it has been turned onto its side in the water surrounded by huge formations of ice.

Sizing up at 428ft using the Google Earth measuring tool, it would take a monumental effort to free it.

Inspecting the discovery, MrMBB333 said: “It looks like the outline of a ship, and this one here measures over 400ft long.

“Whatever that is, it looks like a ship, an ice ship, whatever you want to call it. That’s what it looks like.

“A 400ft yacht just sitting there off the coast of Antarctica right in this area here, just beneath New Zealand.”

The video sparked a debate in the comments about what could be the source.

Some viewers believe the continent holds secrets being kept from us, as one wrote: “I want to why politicians, old astronauts, and religious leaders were invited to Antarctica and the whole world still doesn’t know. Makes me ANGRY!”

Another accused government agencies of covering up knowledge of extra-terrestrial life, commenting: “Their arrogance will eventually be their downfall when the aliens themselves decide to reveal themselves without any approvals from world governments.”

And a third believes the discovery could be linked to the theory vessels have been built to shelter the world elite in the event of a global disaster, writing: “I was told a couple of years ago that there are ships built underground somewhere on upper east coast (like the ones in the movie 2012) to save the rich and powerful when Canary Islands get hit with a massive earthquake that will take out east coast.”

Another conspiracy theory put forward is that Antarctica was formerly secret Nazi base and that the ship had been left over from the Second World War.

“Anartica is nazi army base from Hitler days. Plaidiens. Helped him,” a user claimed.

“Remember I’d already told you about Hitler had an under ground base within Antarctica dealing with a certain group of extraterrestrial beings they r the blond haird blue eyed beings thoe there are a few other’s that look a like they r or were here they gave him they’re DNA samples to make hybrid humans a New race,” they added.