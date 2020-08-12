Diana Penty’s stylish Cannes red carpet looks

In her debut film Cocktail, Diana Penty may have played a non-glamourous girl Meera, but in real life, this diva is quite the trendsetter. With her tall torso, pretty face and that confidence with which she carries every style, Diana has proved to be quite influential in the world of fashion. Not just red carpets in India, Diana has left heads turning on international waters.

Walking the red carpet at the French Riviera, Diana Penty took the Cannes Film Festival with a couture storm last year. She tried out trends like fringe, metallic, tulle and floral all in just one year. Tracking her appearances last year, we take a nostalgic dive into Diana’s look book from last year’s Cannes Film Festival. Scroll through and tell us which is your favourite pick.