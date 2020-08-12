‘Diana’ Musical to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of Broadway Debut

Princess Di is headed to Netflix — and no, we’re not referring to The Crown.

Diana, a musical based on the life of the late Princess of Wales, will premiere on the streamer next year before making its debut on Broadway, our sister site Variety reports. The production was in the midst of theater previews when the coronavirus outbreak forced the show to shut down before its March 31 opening night. Diana will now kick off its stage run on May 25, 2021.

The Netflix special will be filmed without an audience at the Longacre Theater, following health protocols, and will feature the original Broadway cast, including Jeanna de Waal in the titular role.

“We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere,” the producers of Diana said in a statement. “Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS’ Tough as Nails, hosted by The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan, has been renewed for Season 2. The show has averaged 3.7 million total viewers and higher than a 0.5 demo rating (per Live+Same Day numbers) six episodes into its summertime freshman run. To apply to be a Season 2 challenger, visit https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/home

* Peacock has given a series order to the young adult mystery drama One of Us Is Lying, based on Karen M. McManus’ novel. Additionally, Elite co-creator Darío Madrona has been tapped to serve as showrunner.

* Seth MacFarlane is adapting Herman Wouk’s WWII-set novels The Winds of War and War and Remembrance into a limited series as part of his new overall deal with NBCUniversal, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) will host and exec-produce an unscripted, election-themed comedy series for Freeform that explores issues relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters, our sister site reports.

* The National Geographic docuseries Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, narrated by Josh Gad (Frozen), will premiere Friday, Sept. 25 on Disney+.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?