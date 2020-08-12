Delayed ‘Diana’ musical to be streamed on Netflix before delayed Broadway debut

A musical based on the Life of Diana, Princess of Wales, will premiere on Netflix before its Broadway debut next year.

Diana: A Musical was scheduled to open on Broadway on 31 March 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, before it was eventually moved to 25 May 2021.

However, the musical, which had staged previews before its opening was abruptly postponed, will now premiere on Netflix in early 2021 in a version filmed without an audience, according to the New York Times.





The Netflix version of the musical will be filmed at the Longacre Theatre in New York with the previously announced cast, that will include Wicked star Jeanna de Waal as Diana.

The lead producers of the musical, Beth Williams, Frank Marshall and the Araca Group, released a joint statement on Wednesday, where they said: “We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theatre lovers everywhere.

“Though there is no substitute for the live theatre, we are honoured to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

All Broadway theatres were closed in March after New York City became the epicentre for Covid-19 in the US, and their doors will remain shut until at least 3 January.

Producers of the musical have been working with union, the Actors’ Equity Association over the past few months to make sure that the production follows coronavirus protocols, according to The Guardian.

The union has barred its members from performing on stage during the pandemic, but agreed to a plan that will allow the cast to record an album and film a performance.

As part of the agreement, the cast and crew will have to undergo Covid-19 testing throughout production, an isolation protocol will need to be implemented, and changes will be made to the theatre’s air conditioning to make sure the whole building is ventilated.

The announcement came a month after Disney+ released a filmed version of hit stage show Hamilton, which according to research firm 7Park Data, became the most watched piece of content on any streaming platform in July.