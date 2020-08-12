DaBaby Reveals That Kanye West Is His Choice For President In The 2020 Election

Roommates, he may have one of the wildest and most unorthodox presidential campaigns in history, but Kanye West has some major support courtesy of DaBaby. Taking to his Twitter account, DaBaby recently confirmed that Kanye is his choice for the next president—and we would be crazy to think otherwise.

Officially back on Twitter, Kanye West gave an unexpected shout-out to DaBaby, posting “Lesssgoooooooooooo. Da baby ad lib by the way.” Well DaBaby got wind of the love from Ye and he returned the favor in a big way—by officially throwing his support behind the would-be president.

DaBaby posted the following message to his Twitter account:

“Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me f**ked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

However, as we previously reported, Kanye is facing a severe uphill battle to become president and DaBaby’s endorsement may not be enough to save his chaotic campaign. After conducting a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, Ye only received a 2% vote among registered Black voters.

He also received a 2% vote overall with all voters—which is 7 points behind the “no opinion” option. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s current 9-point national lead over Trump is unchanged regardless of Kanye being on the ballot or not.

The polls did reveal that Ye is the most popular candidate with Gen Z, a majority of whom will be eligible to cast votes for the first time this November. His ratings with that young demographic are a favorable 31%, but only 6% said they would actually vote for him.

