D.C.’ Star Ty Ruff Arrested for DUI

The MTV reality television star has been taken into police custody for driving under the influence after he was pulled over by cop for speeding in Los Angeles.

MTV reality star Ty Ruff is facing a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence following an arrest in Los Angeles early on Tuesday (11Aug20).

“The Real World: D.C.” and “Battle of the Exes” castmate was pulled over by police after his 2011 Mercedes-Benz was allegedly spotted speeding and swerving across lanes.

According to TMZ, he failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

He was released without bail hours later.