D.C.’ Star Ty Ruff Arrested for DUI

MTV reality star Ty Ruff is facing a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence following an arrest in Los Angeles early on Tuesday (11Aug20).
“The Real World: D.C.” and “Battle of the Exes” castmate was pulled over by police after his 2011 Mercedes-Benz was allegedly spotted speeding and swerving across lanes.
According to TMZ, he failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
He was released without bail hours later.
