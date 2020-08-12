‘CSI’ Reboot: Meet Gil and Sara’s Teammates, New Cast Members

RELATED STORIES

If CBS’ in-the-works CSI revival manages to snag an official series order — and there’s no reason to expect it won’t — franchise vets William Petersen and Jorja Fox will find themselves working alongside a brand new Las Vegas team. And, according to preliminary character intel, the gang comes with a fair amount of baggage.

As we reported, CBS is nearing deals with Petersen and Fox to reprise their respective roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle in the potential event series, which was initially timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original CSI‘s launch this fall (but, due to the coronavirus, will now likely be pushed to 2021).

According to our sister pub , the newbie investigators and lab rats joining Gil and Sara include:

MAXINE | The new head of the Vegas Crime lab, she is “a top-flight scientist and a leader in the field of genetics.” She is also a single mom who is struggling to manage her son’s opioid addiction.

JOSH | A Level 3 CSI, he typically takes the lead on cases and has a “knack for crime scene reconstruction.” He comes from trouble though: his family is a bunch of small-time crooks and thieves and scammers.

ALLIE | A Level 2 CSI, she is a “bonafide genius” with a “bright future” who earned her PhD forensic archaeology at Harvard. She immigrated to the U.S. to pursue her dream as a CSI.

CHRIS | Also a Level 2 CSI, he is a “private school kid” who started out as a lab rat and worked his way into the field.

HUGO | The Head Medical Examiner, he has a slightly creepy obsession with dead bodies. The morgue is “his happy place.”

Pending a formal green light from CBS, CSI 2.0 would likely begin production this fall.