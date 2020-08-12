Crude Stockpile Fell 4.5 Million Barrels Last Week : EIA By .com

© .



.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell by more than expected last week, according to data released on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Inventories for the week ending August 8 fell by 4.5 million barrels, compared to expectations for a draw of 2.9 million barrels.

Last week, the government report said crude inventory fell by 7.4 million barrels.

The data are consistent with Tuesday’s report from the , which estimated last week’s draw to be 4.4 million barrels.

The EIA said oil stored at the , Oklahoma, facility rose 1.3 million barrels, compared to expectations for a build of 1.7 million barrels.