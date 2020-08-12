Could Russell Westbrook miss start of NBA playoffs?

The Houston Rockets might be without a familiar name when the NBA postseason begins inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble site on Aug. 17.

Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets confirmed on Wednesday that an MRI revealed guard Russell Westbrook is suffering from a strained muscle in his right quadriceps. His status will be reevaluated over the weekend.

The 31-year-old missed Wednesday’s seeding game versus the Indiana Pacers and also won’t feature when Houston faces the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Westbrook, a one-time regular-season Most Valuable Player, first experienced discomfort in his right quad during an Aug. 4 game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. He didn’t play in wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings but was on the court for 28 minutes and scored 20 points in an Aug. 11 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.