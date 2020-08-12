Control Ultimate Edition announced, free upgrade for Xbox Series X and PS5

Remedy has announced Control Ultimate Edition, bundling up the base game and its expansions for a staggered release beginning on August 27, one year after the launch of the original game. Control Ultimate Edition is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.
Those who purchase Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox One or PS4 will receive a free digital upgrade for the Xbox Series X or PS5 version. This upgrade path is only available for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition. If you’ve previously purchased the base game, you will not receive a free next-gen upgrade.
Due to production issues popping up from the global pandemic, digital and physical copies of Control Ultimate Edition could not be released at the same time. Its release dates on all platforms are as follows:
- August 27th Steam
- September 10th Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (digital)
- End of 2020 PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (physical edition)
- End of 2020 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (digital)
- Early 2021 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (physical)
Expansions
Control Season Pass
The Remedy Connected Universe begins
Control’s next expansion is set to to feature the return of Alan Wake, kicking off what Remedy is dubbing its own connected universe. If you already own the base game, be sure to pick up the season pass with access to both expansions.