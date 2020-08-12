Colton Underwood Says He’s Single Following Lucy Hale Dating Rumors

WENN

Rumors of them dating first sparked last month, when ‘The Bachelor’ alum was spotted going on a hike with the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress in Los Angeles.

Colton Underwood is not dating anyone. Setting the records straight after weeks of being linked romantically to Lucy Hale, the season 23 star of “The Bachelor” insisted that he remains unattached.

The TV personality was pressed about his relationship status during a recent night out. Asked about the truth to the rumors of him romancing the former “Pretty Little Liars” star, he told TooFab, “Nope, I am a single man right now.” When pressed about her whereabouts, he responded, “I have no clue, that’s not from me.”

Colton was first linked romantically to Lucy in mid-July, around two months after his split from Cassie Randloph. The rumors were fueled by the spotting of the duo at Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood as they went on a hike together. Sources claimed that the pair have been seeing each other a lot after she reached out to him after his split from Cassie.

Lucy did express an interest in Colton years prior. Back in 2018, the former “Katy Keene” star said in an interview that the 28-year-old would make a good Bachelor because he’s “wholesome,” a “good guy” and “beautiful to watch.” Two weeks before their outing, she also admitted during an Instagram Live that she “felt more single than ever.”

Despite reports that she made the move on Colton, Lucy opened up about her shy side in the Live session. “I’m on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I’m too nervous. Believe it or not, I’m really shy in that sense,” she confessed.

As for Colton himself, “The Bachelorette” alum split from Cassie in May after almost two years of relationship. When announcing their separation, he wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay.”

It did not mean their breakup was not filled with a little bit of drama. In early July, Cassie accused Colton of attempting to monetize their split. “I would also like to ask that you don’t cloud our great, 11/2 year relationship with a messy breakup. We both know that we had a great relationship and there are not many details to discuss,” part of her lengthy Instagram Story posts read.

When asked to comment about Cassie’s accusation, Colton told TooFab, “I don’t want to go there tonight.” He further stressed that he is in a good relationship with his ex. “Nothing wrong with Cas. She’s a great girl, we’re all good,” he said.