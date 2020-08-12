Colton Underwood Reveals His Relationship Status Amid Lucy Hale Romance Rumors

Even though those romance rumors were quite surprising, Bachelor Nation fans were completely taken aback when Colton and Cassie announced they were breaking up.

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” The Bachelor lead wrote on Instagram in late May. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Cassie shared the news on her page, too.

“I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us,” she expressed. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there.”