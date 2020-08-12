Chargers coach Anthony Lynn reveals he had COVID-19 on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn had coronavirus, it was revealed in HBO’s Hard Knocks: Los Angeles.

The latest episode of the behind-the-scenes documentary series aired on Tuesday night, focusing on the Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

It included footage of a video call between Lynn and his team in which he announced he had previously contracted COVID-19.

“This year is not like any year we’ve ever had in the National Football League,” Lynn said.

“I can’t promise you you’re not going to get infected. I got infected.”

The NFL is preparing to return amid the pandemic, although a number of players from around the league have opted out of 2020 due to the crisis.

The NBA returned in a ‘bubble’ in Orlando, but MLB has played home-and-away games and seen its schedule hit by a number of confirmed cases once the season was under way that prompted postponements.

.